Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 808.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 63.6% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. 5,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

