Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,461 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank by 49.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 123,935 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 35.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84,607 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.25. 2,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $75,383.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

