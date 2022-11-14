Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $32.20 Million Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 1,727.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,918 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $32,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of BHB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.11. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,222. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $453.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

