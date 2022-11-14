Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 3.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $95,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 182,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,438. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

