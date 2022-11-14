Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBL. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,976. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$15.77 and a 12-month high of C$42.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.10 million and a P/E ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.02.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.