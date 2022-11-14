PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 507,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 957,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of PolyPid
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPD shares. Barclays cut shares of PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
PolyPid Price Performance
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Further Reading
