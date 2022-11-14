PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.96

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.96 and last traded at C$21.83, with a volume of 150029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.36.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

