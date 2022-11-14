Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) PT Raised to $14.00 at JMP Securities

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $383.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,530.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,739 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Precigen by 693.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 598,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 523,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Precigen by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

