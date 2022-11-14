Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRME opened at $21.12 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

