Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,643,593 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.36% of Brookfield Renewable worth $144,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $16,145,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

