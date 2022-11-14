Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Charter Communications worth $152,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $394.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $703.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

