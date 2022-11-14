Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Charter Communications worth $152,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $394.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $703.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
