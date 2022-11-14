Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $171,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $173.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

