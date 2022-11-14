Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40,895 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Chart Industries worth $92,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

About Chart Industries

Shares of GTLS opened at $139.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.44.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

