Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 82,228 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $155,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHW opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

