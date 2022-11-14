Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $161,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $20.46 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.97%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.