Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,942 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $95,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,694,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

LFUS stock opened at $235.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.86 and a 200-day moving average of $239.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

