Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,845 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Lam Research worth $103,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $500.82 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

