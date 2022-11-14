Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.22

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00025283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $69.45 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,704.10 or 1.00025837 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009491 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00245980 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0911318 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,756,693.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

