Prom (PROM) Trading 25.1% Lower This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Prom has a market capitalization of $69.71 million and $1.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00025936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,320.64 or 0.99892295 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010137 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00245830 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.34781375 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,565,656.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.