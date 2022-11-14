ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 464,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,164. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $186.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

See Also

