Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Up 5.8%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. 65,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,036,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PTRA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.74.
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
