PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 868,178 shares.The stock last traded at $16.18 and had previously closed at $15.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Motco purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Further Reading
