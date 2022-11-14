PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 868,178 shares.The stock last traded at $16.18 and had previously closed at $15.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,039 shares of company stock worth $1,815,010. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Motco purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.