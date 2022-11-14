PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Up 3.8%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

