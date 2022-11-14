PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Up 3.8%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
PureTech Health Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.