Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.
Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
