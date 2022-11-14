QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,437.0 days.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 14.9 %

QNTQF traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

