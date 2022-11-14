QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,437.0 days.
QinetiQ Group Trading Down 14.9 %
QNTQF traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.
About QinetiQ Group
