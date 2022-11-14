QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00013159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $7,232.56 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00578662 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.67 or 0.30141564 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.2097488 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,370.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.