Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.