Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,396 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 21.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 12.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.00 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.