Qtron Investments LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 35.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $236.55 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.55.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

