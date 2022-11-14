Qtron Investments LLC Invests $267,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $125.55 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

