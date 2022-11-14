Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of TRI opened at $109.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

