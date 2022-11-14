Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,885,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $59.40 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

