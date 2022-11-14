Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $95.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,455 shares of company stock worth $3,491,908. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.