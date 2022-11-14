Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,611 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 8,366.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

