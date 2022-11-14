Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.