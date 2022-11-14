Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Under Armour by 37.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Under Armour by 100.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 144.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.7% during the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

