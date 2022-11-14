Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 1.6 %

QSIAW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.