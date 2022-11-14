QuarkChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.66 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $36.66 million and $3.84 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

