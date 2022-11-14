QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 21.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

QDEL stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

