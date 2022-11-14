RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 26.0% in October

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 million, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

About RADCOM

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.