Rakon (RKN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,408.35

Rakon (RKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $27,408.35 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00580054 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.72 or 0.30214078 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

