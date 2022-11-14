RBO & Co. LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RBO & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 2.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

