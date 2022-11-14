RBO & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 87.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.36. 10,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

