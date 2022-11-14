RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Short Interest Update

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RCF Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RCF Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,639. RCF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCF Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCF Acquisition stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.43% of RCF Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

