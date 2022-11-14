Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Reading International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.