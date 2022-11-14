Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.
NYSE O opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
