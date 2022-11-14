Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in October

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 701,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Recipe Unlimited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Recipe Unlimited Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $15.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.
About Recipe Unlimited
Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.