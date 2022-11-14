Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in October

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 701,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Recipe Unlimited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $15.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

