Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF opened at $0.05 on Monday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

