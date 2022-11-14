Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,680 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Trading Up 3.9 %

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

