Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 477 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 510 ($5.87) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 626.83 ($7.22).

Redrow Stock Performance

LON:RDW opened at GBX 457.20 ($5.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 749.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 437.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 717.80 ($8.26).

Insider Buying and Selling

Redrow Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($56,010.36). In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £30,561 ($35,188.26). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £48,645 ($56,010.36).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

